Opinion: Celtic must try to sign Samir Nasri on free transfer

Celtic have signed two players this week already – Christopher Julien and Luca Connell – but Neil Lennon still needs a few more signings to bolster his squad.
The Bhoys have a good enough squad to fight on all fronts in domestic competitions, but they need extra quality to perform better in European games.
And that is why Celtic should make a move to sign Samir Nasri on a free transfer this summer.
The 32-year-old is a free agent following his release from West Ham.
According to reports from Goal.com, A-League’s newest club Western United are looking to sign the former Arsenal attacking midfielder.
The two-times Premier League winner with Manchester City will demand a wage package of just over $4 million a season (under £40,000-a-week), and Celtic can still negotiate the deal to lower it down.
Nasri could be tempted by the prospect of playing in the Champions League. He still has a lot of football left in him and would be a wonderful signing for the Bhoys.
Celtic are already a dominant force in Scotland, and with Nasri in the side, they can at least dream of doing better in Europe this term.
Lennon will pull off a masterstroke deal if Celtic can sign him this summer.