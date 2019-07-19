Opinion: Celtic must move for Leeds striker Kemar Roofe

Along with bolstering the defence, Neil Lennon must devote serious attention in adding depth and quality to his attacking department.
The Celtic boss will be heavily relying on Leigh Griffiths this season but no one knows how the 28-year-old will fare after he was given lengthy time off by the club to sort out his personal problems.
There is Odsonne Edouard who has done well in patches. Although he has tremendous potential, Lennon cannot afford to build a team around him just yet.
Vakoun Issouf Bayo is another option, but Lennon must sign someone who is experienced and from whom goals are guaranteed.
With that in mind, Celtic must not hesitate to make a move for Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe.
The 26-year-old joined Leeds in 2016 and has scored 32 goals in all competitions so far. He took his game to a whole new level last season under Marcelo Bielsa, as he scored 15 goals in the Championship.
He has a year left on his contract and is yet to pen a new deal. A lot of clubs including Rangers and Aston Villa have reportedly shown interest in signing Roofe, and Celtic must not hesitate in joining the race as well.
Roofe could be tempted with the prospect of playing in the Champions League. He is a fantastic striker and would be a terrific addition to the squad.
According to a report from The Scottish Sun, Leeds are willing to sell him for £5 million this summer, and at that price, Celtic surely cannot afford to miss out on him.