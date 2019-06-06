Opinion: Calum Chambers will be a solid defensive midfield signing for Newcastle United

Newcastle United are set to lose Isaac Hayden this summer, with the English midfielder keen on a move away from Saint James’ Park in order to stay close to his London-based family.
Mohamed Diame is also leaving at the end of the month when his contract expires, while the future of linked-away Jonjo Shelvey on Tyneside is shrouded in uncertainty.
Newcastle need another defensive midfielder and Arsenal man Calum Chambers could be the perfect man for the job.
The English defender had a successful season-long loan at relegated Fulham, emerging as the club’s Player of the Year, but the Gunners are expected to entertain offers for him as he isn’t a part of manager Unai Emery’s first-team plans.
Despite being primarily a centre-back, Chambers excelled as a defensive midfielder for the Cottagers, making 63 tackles, 107 clearances and 12 blocks in 31 league appearances, weighing in with two goals.
At 24, the versatile Englishman has 125 Premier League games under his belt, and Magpies could do with such experience and quality.
The former Southampton man can also play at right-back, and has proven to be quite solid in all three positions, but it is the middle of the park and in the holding midfield has he played some of his best football, and Newcastle will be securing the services of a top player should they make a move on him.