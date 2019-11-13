Opinion: Brendan Rodgers snapping up Alfredo Morelos in January would boost Celtic’s title chances and ruin Rangers’

Rangers and Celtic are level on points at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after the opening 12 games of the campaign.
The Old Firm rivals have both won 10 games, drawn one and lost one.
They have also shipped the same number of goals (seven), but Celtic (36) have scored one more goal than Rangers (35), and are currently leading as a result.
Steven Gerrard is more than ready to give Neil Lennon a run for the money and stop the Hoops from winning their ninth consecutive league title.
However, former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could have a huge say on the title race if his January transfer plans go through.
According to Bleacher Report, the Leicester City manager wants to bring Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to the Premier League in January, and that will definitely deal a huge blow on the Light Blues’ title chances should he successfully do so.
With nine league goals to his name this term and 13 across other competitions, the 23-year-old hitman is proving his worth in front of goal all over again.
Morelos’ goals will definitely boost Rangers’ title chances, but that will only happen if he remains at Ibrox beyond January.
Premier League football and a chance to play in the Champions League next season could be too much for the Colombian to turn down, and it will be interesting to see what happens when the winter transfer window opens.
It’s not a certainty, but Rodgers’ plans to land Morelos would most likely boost Celtic’s title chances and ruin Rangers’.