Opinion: Ben Gibson could revive his career at Newcastle

According to a recent report from TeamTalk, Newcastle United are looking to sign Ben Gibson from Burnley in the summer transfer window.
The 26-year-old was a hugely popular figure at Middlesbrough. He rose through the youth ranks at the club, cemented his position in the starting line-up and later became the captain for the Riverside club.
His impressive form for Boro earned him a £15 million move to Burnley in 2018. However, he endured a forgettable injury-hit season at Turf Moor where he managed just one Premier League game for the Clarets last season.
The report claims that Burnley are looking to offload him in the summer, and Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is keen to snap him up.
Gibson is a fantastic tough-tackling defender and a move to Newcastle presents a golden opportunity for him to resurrect his career.
He could easily drop down to the Championship to play regularly but that will hardly make him confident about his ability to play at this level. At Newcastle, he will have every chance to prove a point that one bad campaign doesn’t make him a forgotten player overnight.
Gibson may have to fight for his place alongside skipper Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar, but he should embrace the challenge. Bruce will give him more opportunities, provided he stays fit, and that is why he should take it as a big opportunity to revive his career if Newcastle come up with a good offer.