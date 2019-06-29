Opinion: Aston Villa should look to sign Martin Odegaard

Aston Villa have already secured five signings this summer, but Dean Smith is looking to add more new faces before the transfer window closes.
The newly promoted Premier League side need top quality players in almost every area of the pitch, and that is why Smith should move quickly to sign Martin Odegaard on loan this summer.
According to reports from AS, the highly-rated winger is set to leave Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal.
Spanish club Real Sociedad are looking to snap him up, but Villa should move quickly and secure his signature.
Odegaard is an outstanding young talent, and at 20, he has already represented his country 18 times.
The Norwegian is looking to get regular games to prove a point and resurrect his future at Real Madrid. This is probably his last chance to show Los Blancos how good he is.
And if he performs well in the Premier League, he may convince Zinedine Zidane to include him in his long term plans.
For Villa, they will get a player of great quality who will add significant depth to the side.
He will be coming on loan, so, it is risk-free business. The youngster would bring guile and creativity to Smith’s side and can form a devastating partnership with Jack Grealish.
However, Villa must move quickly, and surely Smith will pull off a masterstroke if he can land the Norwegian international at Villa Park this summer.