Opinion: Aston Villa handed boost after Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos admits he is eyeing Premier League move in January

Aston Villa appear to have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos ahead of the January transfer window.
The Midlanders have been linked with the Colombia international as they look to boost their attack for the second-half of the season, and while Rangers aren’t expected to cash in midway through a season they are strongly challenging for the Scottish Premiership, Morelos’ recent comments tell a different story.
The 23-year-old has admitted he is more than willing to leave Scotland for the Premier League when the winter transfer window opens, and that should be music to the ears of Villa boss Dean Smith.
“So far there is nothing official. There is a lot of speculation about teams sending messages, but there is nothing, but if there is something concrete, then I will let you know officially,” the Rangers star told Blue Radio SportsBlog.
“Hopefully in the January window, the biggest step to a more competitive league will be made.
“The Premier League is very strong and similar to Scotland; it suits how I play, and I like it a lot.”
With 66 goals in 114 games for the Light Blues since his arrival from HJK in the summer of 2017, Morelos has proven to be a prolific goalscorer, and he definitely can help fire Villa to the top-half of the Premier League table.
While Brazilian striker Wesley isn’t doing bad, with four goals and an assist in 10 league games, a finisher in the mould of the Rangers hitman will definitely come handy for Villa.
Steven Gerrard’s side reportedly rate the Colombia international around £20 million, and it will be interesting to see what happens in January.