Opinion: Aston Villa fans can be hopeful after Smith’s transfer update

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed that the club are under no pressure to sell their key players.
He also claimed that the club are always looking to strengthen and he has had meetings with Purslow and Suso regarding transfers.
Speaking to Daily Mirror, he said: “I’m not looking for any players to go at all and we are not under pressure – contrary to popular belief – that any players need to leave Villa. We are looking all the time. We have had regular meetings with Christian Purslow and Suso (Jesús Vicente Garcia Pitarch Marco), the sporting director. We have two wealthy owners who want to move this club forward. To do that you keep your best players and add better players to the squad.”
Aston Villa spent a lot of money in the summer and it will be interesting to see if they dip into the transfer market once again in January.
The Villans could use another goalscorer for the second half of the season. Apart from that, Dean Smith has a very good team at his disposal.
New signing Wesley has failed to deliver so far and Aston Villa are struggling in front of the goal.
Smith’s transfer update will certainly excite the Villa fans and it will be interesting to see what happens next month. It seems that the Villa fans can be hopeful of getting some business done in January.
Also, given McGinn’s injury, they should look to bring someone in to strengthen their midfield.
As far as sales are concerned, the fans will be relieved to hear that Villa are now capable of holding on to their best players.