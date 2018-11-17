Opinion: Arsenal should move for James Rodriguez after Emery reportedly targeted him during the summer

Upon arriving Arsenal ahead of the new season as new boss, manager Unai Emery went about planning some necessary squad changes.
The Gunners eventually brought five players in during the summer transfer window, missing out on some of their targets.
As reported by Don Balon, Arsenal were keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, and were willing to pay £40million to bring him to the Emirates.
However, the 27-year-old remained at Bayern Munich where he is now into the final months of a two-year loan.
The north London outfit missed out on such a huge player but have been handed a massive boost as he is now potentially available.
Bayern are said to be no longer interested in the option to make the deal permanent for £38million, and Rodriguez could be available to suitors as Madrid are apparently willing to let go.
Landing the 2014 World Cup golden boot winner for such a fee will be an absolute steal, and Arsenal shouldn’t hesitate to go for his signature once he becomes available.
The Colombia international brings a lot of quality and experience to the table and can without a doubt make Emery’s side better than they are.
Rodriguez is entering his peak years, and acquiring his services at such a moment will be enough to return Arsenal to where they rightly belong – the top four.