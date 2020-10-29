Opinion: Arsenal must move for Houssem Aouar in January

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window but the Frenchman ended up staying at the French club.

Arsenal went on to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid instead by triggering his release clause on deadline day.





The 27-year-old has done reasonably well for the Gunners so far but the failure to sign Aouar has exposed a major weakness in Arteta’s midfield. The London club are seriously lacking in imagination and it has affected their creativity this season.

The likes of Xhaka and Partey are not creative midfielders and someone like Aouar is needed at the club.

Arsenal should look to move for the Frenchman when the transfer window re-opens. Aouar would add imagination and craft to their midfield and help them create more chances. Even the likes of Aubameyang have struggled because of the lack of proper chance creation this season.

The Gabon international has scored just one goal in five league appearances this season. Arteta must look to get the best out of him and the other attackers if Arsenal are to break into the top four this season.

Arsenal have improved at the back since Arteta’s arrival but they cannot just rely on the defence to bail them out all season.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners are willing to spend money on new players in January. It will certainly take a lot of effort to convince Lyon to sell a key player midway through the season.

Latest reports claim that Arsenal remain keen on the Lyon star but they might face competition from Juventus and PSG now.

Arsenal could have got away with the situation had Mesut Ozil been in the lineup. The German has been exiled from the first team and he has been left out of the Premier League and the European squad recently.

The World Cup winner is undoubtedly a fantastic creator and he could have transformed Arsenal’s attack.