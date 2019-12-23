Opinion: Andraz Sporar would be a good investment for Celtic

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar in the recent weeks.
According to the club’s director, the Scottish champions have already made their move for the striker.
He said to the club’s official website a few days ago that the Hoops have sent out an offer but the player will only be sold for a fee of around £6-6.8m.
“It is true that Celtic sent us an offer and showed a huge interest in Andraz Sporar,” Kmotrik told Slovan’s official website. “We are in touch not only with Celtic. There is interest from other big clubs from France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium.
“There is already a huge interest and we expect, that even more clubs will address offers during (the winter) transfer period.
“No, it’s not (acceptable, the £4.7m figure). I think that Andraz’s value is much higher. I can’t imagine selling Andraz for a fee which is lower than €7-8m (£6-6.8m).”
It will be interesting to see if Celtic return for the player with an improved offer in future.
Sporar has done well in Europe and he could prove to be a good addition for Celtic. The Scottish giants could use some depth in their attack.
Currently, they are reliant on Edouard for goals. Another striker would be ideal for Neil Lennon’s side. Sporar has scored 20 goals already this season.
Sporar is highly rated and he has the talent to shine in Scotland. Although the asking price seems steep, Celtic have the means to pull off the transfer.
Celtic are already in the driving seat as far as the title race is concerned and a signing like Sporar would only help them pull clear of their rivals.