Opinion: Alfredo Morelos would be a good signing for Aston Villa

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been in great form for the Ibrox club over the last two seasons.
The Gers striker has proven himself to be a goal machine for Rangers, and his impressive scoring form has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.
According to a recent report from The Scottish Sun, Villa are keeping tabs on Morelos, who is valued at £20 million by Rangers.
Villa manager Dean Smith has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he could make a move for the Glasgow Rangers striker in the January transfer window.
Very good signing for Villa
Morelos joined Rangers in 2017 and has been superb for them since then.
The 23-year-old scored 30 goals for Rangers last season and has scored 14 goals already this season.
Furthermore, he also has experience in the Europa League, and the Colombia international would be a very good signing for Villa.
The only thing that goes against him is his poor disciplinary record. He is still young and can still improve a lot if he is given time and the platform to develop.
Villa have spent heavily in the summer transfer market, but they could afford to sign someone of Morelos’s quality and calibre.