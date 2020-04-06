Opinion: Alfredo Morelos’ suitors must look to sign the player soon

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from Scotland.
The 23-year-old is reportedly a target for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leicester City.
The player’s agent previously urged his suitors to make their move quickly before they are priced out of the transfer.
The likes of Newcastle and Villa should take Morelos’ agent’s advice into consideration and make their move as soon as possible. It could end up saving them millions.
Morelos has been in fine form this season and he has 29 goals to his name. He would certainly improve the likes of Newcastle and Villa if he joined them.
The player is thought to be valued at around £35m right now.
Morelos’ agent said to Tuttomercatoweb (via Birmingham Mail) earlier this season: “He is a player who has always scored a lot since he arrived in Europe. This is a goal machine. He is a player worth following, (the clubs) who want a striker must come and follow him. He does not have a very high (transfer) value. My advice is to take him before his name is on everyone’s lips.”
The Rangers ace will be hoping to add to his tally when football resumes.
Rangers will not want to lose their key star this summer but they will be powerless if the player decides to move on. The only option for them will be to demand a premium if they are forced to cash in on him.
Morelos has proven his quality in Scotland and he needs a new challenge at this stage of his career. A move to the Premier League will help him grow as a player.
He will be tempted to make the step up if the top clubs come calling in summer.