30 October, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


According to TEAMtalk, Henry Onyekuru could leave Everton, with Director of Football Marcel Brands faced with a decision to make on the striker’s future. Onyekuru joined Everton from Belgian outfit KAS Eupen in 2017 but hasn’t made a competitive appearance for the Toffees due to his failure to get a work permit.

He’s made five caps for the Nigerian national team but still doesn’t qualify, meaning Brand could consider offloading him on a permanent basis rather than sanction another loan move next season. Onyekuru spent his debut season at Everton with RSC Anderlecht and joined Galatasaray ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The striker made a name for himself at KAS Eupen, scoring and creating 41 goals in 60 games before his move to Everton. On loan at Anderlecht, Onyekuru bagged 10 goals in 28 games. He’s scored two in 10 outings for Gala this season. Everton’s outcast is only one year into the five-year deal he signed, but there are reports that suggest a permanent departure is on the cards.

With Cenk Tosun, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Ademola Lookman for competition, Onyekuru wouldn’t be guaranteed a place in attack even if he did have a work permit.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

