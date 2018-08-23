Olympiakos vs Burnley confirmed starting line-ups

Burnley visit Olympiakos on Thursday hoping to give themselves a fighting chance of reaching the group stages of the Europa League.
The Clarets have struggled to see off Aberdeen and Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous two qualifying rounds and the Greek side will be a significant step up in quality.
English sides have a poor record in Greece, winning just two out of ten matches in European competitions.
Olympiakos have won nine and lost one of their 10 games in UEFA Cup/Europa League qualifying.
The Greek side defeated Luzern 7-1 on aggregate in the previous round and they are strongly fancied to take a lead into next week’s second leg at Turf Moor.
Olympiakos are priced at 8/13 to win the first meeting, with Burnley on offer at 9/2 and the draw available at 9/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Η ενδεκάδα της ομάδας μας για το ματς κόντρα στη Μπέρνλι. / The line-up for today's match against @BurnleyOfficial.#olympiacos 🔴⚪ #UEL #OlyBur #lineup @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/DtwyC8ro2x
— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacos_org) August 23, 2018
Here's your Clarets team for tonight's @EuropaLeague tie in Athens pic.twitter.com/S2PU7lKY7f
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 23, 2018