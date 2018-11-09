Olivier Ntcham signs new deal, Celtic fans react

Celtic have announced that midfielder Olivier Ntcham has signed a new deal with the club.
As per the report on the official website, the midfielder has put pen to paper on a four-year deal and it will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.
The Frenchman joined Celtic last year and he has been a massive hit for Brendan Rodgers’ side so far.
The fans will be delighted to see that Ntcham has committed his long term future to the club. The powerful box-to-box midfielder is a key player for Rodgers.
After signing the new deal, Ntcham revealed that he is delighted with his decision and he is looking forward to winning more trophies with the Scottish giants.
He said: “I’m delighted to extend my contract. It’s good news and I hope we’re going to win more trophies. It’s a great side and I’m glad to be part of the project. Having a strong bond with the players is very important for the team, and for the club. I feel good here and I hope we’re going to win more trophies and that we can be even more successful this year than last year. I want to improve on everything in respect of the game. Scoring more goals is, of course, part of the game and is important for me as well.”
The 22-year-old had a fantastic debut season in Scotland and he helped the Hoops win the historic Double Treble last year.
Celtic fans reacted to the club’s announcement on Twitter, here are some of the best reactions.
Wasn’t expecting that today, nice one @OlivierNtcham 🙂
— Judging EBTs:guilty (@AitkensDrum) November 9, 2018
Aside from the sending off earlier in the season this man has been a standout performer when he has played – great business 🤙
— Martin Christian™ (@martychristiano) November 9, 2018
Buzzin!
— Chris (@BigDoc87) November 9, 2018
Great bit of business!
— Rab J (@rabj18) November 9, 2018
Great player , I rate him highly . No way he’ll be here in Summer 2022 though ! #We‘ll Cash In Big Time !
— RebelRock (@TheGloryYears9) November 9, 2018
Great news and great end to a brilliant week!
— 🎗🍀Kerrygold1888🍀🎗 (@kerrygold1888) November 9, 2018