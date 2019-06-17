Olivier Ntcham refuses to rule out Celtic exit

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has revealed that he could leave the club this summer.
Apparently, there is interest from Marseille and Ntcham has claimed that the French outfit are a big club.
Speaking to RMC (via GFFN), he said: “A departure from Celtic is possible yes. For the moment, this is not really a topic of conversation because I am truly focused on national team duty. My first aim is the Euros. I take things as they come… Marseille? Yes, they interest me. They are a big club. Marseille is a very big club, of course.”
Celtic fans will be bitterly disappointed with his comments. He has been a key player for them and losing him would be a major blow.
The Scottish champions need to improve their side in order to sustain their challenge for trophies. Losing someone like Ntcham would weaken them.
It will be interesting to see how Celtic deal with this situation now. They had a similar problem with Dembele not so long ago.
If Ntcham decides to force a move, they will be powerless to stop him. It would be wise to consider a sale then.
Lennon cannot afford to force an unhappy player to stay. It could damage the morale of the group.
Celtic must look to bring in a quality replacement first if they are forced to sell. The 23-year-old is immensely talented and Celtic might find it hard to sign players of his quality.