Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Olivier Ntcham posts message on Twitter after Celtic win vs Hamilton

Olivier Ntcham posts message on Twitter after Celtic win vs Hamilton

25 November, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League


Celtic have extended their unbeaten run to seven games in the Scottish Premiership after winning against Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

The Bhoys returned to winning ways in the league with a comfortable 3-0 victory away from home at the Hope CBD Stadium.

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham took to Twitter after the match to express his reaction, and needless to say, he was elated.

Some Bhoys fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Ryan Christie, who signed a new contract with the Hoops this month, scored the opening goal in the 13th minute. At one point he looked surplus to requirements at the club, but this has been a dramatic turnaround for him.

An own goal from Scott Martin made it 2-0 to Brendan Rodgers’s side in the second half.

Leigh Griffiths scored from a direct free kick in the 82nd minute to seal all three points for the Bhoys.

As a result of this win, Celtic have moved to top of the Scottish Premiership table with 29 points from 13 games. Glasgow Rangers are just two points behind them, and we can all expect a competitive title race this season.

Stan Collymore reacts to Aston Villa win vs Birmingham on Twitter
Daniel Candeias reacts to Rangers win vs Livingston on Twitter

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com