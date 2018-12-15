Olivier Giroud says winning the Premier League is his last dream as a footballer

French striker Olivier Giroud left Arsenal in January 2018 for Chelsea after five and half seasons at the Emirates, and it appears he has revealed one of the main reasons why he left.
The World Cup winner has four FA Cup medals to his name, but winning the Premier League has eluded him since, and he reckons his chances of winning it are higher at the Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have won the top-flight twice since Giroud arrived England, and he will be looking to get his hands on one soon.
Will Olivier Giroud ever win a Premier League title? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/F2K6ZAl8Xv
The only time the 32-year-old ever got close to winning the Premier League was during the 2015-16 campaign – when Arsenal emerged second – 10 points behind Leicester City.
Giroud ended that campaign with 16 league goals, and he was on the radar of a couple of clubs after he expressed his willingness to leave north London for regular playing time around a year ago.
Everton were also keen, with former boss Ronald Koeman claiming the French star was very close to signing, but Giroud definitely had other ideas, and he probably reckoned winning the title at Goodison Park wouldn’t have been possible.
Arsenal last won the league in 2004, and aren’t favourites to win it anytime soon.
While Manchester City and Liverpool are favourites to land the title this term, Chelsea aren’t far off behind them, and the chances of Giroud’s dreams coming true one day are still very much feasible.