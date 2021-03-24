Oliver Skipp says he wants to learn from Jordan Henderson

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Skipp has spoken highly of Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, saying he is fascinated by his leadership qualities.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been on loan Norwich where he has been simply sensational this season for the Canaries.





Skipp is one of the highly-rated young talents to progress from the club’s academy in recent years. He has made 38 Championship appearances for the Canaries and has been a key player for them as they are eyeing a swift return to the Premier League.

The youngster has been selected for the England Under-21 duty ahead of the group stages of the U21 European Championships.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Skipp is an admirer of Fabinho, Fernandinho and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The midfielder has said that has been watching videos of Henderson and has waxed lyrical about West Ham’s Declan Rice, who has established himself as an important player at the age of 22.

“I think that they [Henderson and Rice] would be more than willing [to help me],” said Skipp to the Evening Standard. “I mean, Declan Rice has played over 100 Premier League games and he’s not too much older than me, so he’d definitely the one I’d be looking to talk to and just to see how he’s going about it. “Obviously, Henderson is a Champions League winner so they are definitely players that you can learn off, watch and see what they do.