Oliver Burke wants to join Celtic permanently

Celtic attacker Oliver Burke has revealed that he would love to join the club permanently.
The WBA player is currently on loan at Parkhead and he has been in great form for Celtic. He has scored 4 goals in 6 Premiership starts for Celtic so far.
Burke is clearly enjoying his football at the Scottish club and staying on would benefit all parties.
The highly-rated attacker revealed that Celtic is an amazing club and he would join them if it was up to him.
He said (via Scottish Sun): “If it was down to myself, I would snatch it right up. I think it’s an amazing club and I’m very happy here and enjoying my football, so why wouldn’t I want to stay here? But right now, like I said, it’s totally out of my hands. We just have to see at the end of the season what comes of it.”
He is not a key player at West Brom and he is unlikely to play regularly with them. At this stage of his career, he needs to play week in week out.
Celtic can provide him with that platform. He has formed a solid attacking unit alongside Edouard and he is well settled at the club.
The Hoops must look to break the bank for him in summer. The 21-year-old is keen and Celtic still have the proceeds from Dembele’s sale.
It would be a no brainer for the Scottish giants.