Oliver Burke says Celtic are ready to fight for their pride against Valencia

Celtic were beaten 2-0 in the first leg of the Europa League knockouts by Valencia and the Scottish giants are keen to turn it around.
January signing Oliver Burke insists that Celtic will be playing to salvage some pride at the Mestalla.
Overturning a 2-goal deficit will be very difficult and it will be interesting to see how Brendan Rodgers’ men approach this game.
Valencia are firm favourites heading into the game and they have the quality to pick up another comfortable win here. However, with the right approach and desire, Celtic can certainly pull off an upset.
Burke said to Daily Record: “It is definitely about pride. We have to go there and show we are capable and show what we can do. Fingers crossed we can get a result and then see what happens.”
The £30,000-a-week attacker has been in fine form since his arrival in Scotland and he will be hoping to be the man that inspires a famous comeback from Celtic.
Burke claims that the players will have to pick themselves up and get behind each other.
He adds: “It was pretty sad how it turned out and I was pretty down afterwards. It’s about picking yourselves up to go again. The boys are all really looking forward to going to the Mestalla. We will all get behind each other and hopefully we can kick on.”
The on-loan attacker knows that Celtic are much better than they showed in the first leg and they will be playing for a result in the return leg.
However, Celtic must raise their game and they will also need a bit of luck if they want to get through to the next round of the competition.
Celtic fans will be expecting a fight from their players and they will love the confidence and optimism from Burke.