Oliver Burke ready to stay at Celtic for the long haul

Celtic attacker Oliver Burke has hinted that he could stay at the club for the long term.
Burke is on loan from WBA and he has already impressed the fans with his performances. The player believes that he needs some continuity in his career and he would be open to staying at Celtic beyond his loan spell.
Speaking to Record, the on-loan attacker revealed: “I feel at home already and I’m sure if I continue to keep doing well I’m sure I’ll want to stay here as a player. My career has been a bit stop-start and it’s not been great for me. This is just football – that’s what happens. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t.”
Burke also added that he has not had too much first team action in the recent years and he is enjoying the playing time at Celtic.
It will be interesting to see if he can keep up his current level of performances for the remainder of the season.
Celtic would be foolish to let him go if he manages to keep up his current form. The Hoops have the means to sign him permanently and they should invest the Dembele money on him if all goes well.
Burke has shown that he is comfortable in Scottish football and he should get better as the season progresses.