Oliver Burke posts message on Twitter after West Brom win vs Luton Town

West Bromwich Albion booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup after winning 1-0 against Luton Town on Tuesday night.
Oliver Burke scored his first goal for the Baggies, and his strike made the difference between the two sides, though it was a hard fought win.
The 21-year-old took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction on his side’s victory. He said he was ‘delighted’ to have opened his scoring account for the club.
Delighted to get 90 minutes and to top it off with a goal and a win ⚽️👍🏻
Thank you for all the support! #onwards #WBA pic.twitter.com/HosYRy4Q8G
— Oliver Burke (@OliverBurke55) August 15, 2018
The former Nottingham Forest player joined the Baggies last summer for a fee of around £15 million, but failed to make an impact in the Premier League.
Primarily a right winger, Darren Moore, the West Brom boss, has used him upfront and luckily it has paid dividends for him.
Burke is a highly rated young talent and big things are expected of him in the future. His progress may have stalled in recent years, but there’s no doubt about his vast potential.
West Brom fans responded to his tweet and made him know that he is one of the best young talents in the Championship, and that more goals will come from him this season.
Well done Oli. You have the potential to become a #wba legend. Keep at it, the fans have faith in you and are desperate for you to be a huge success.
— The Last Blairite (@LastBlairite) August 15, 2018
One of the best youngsters in the championship and u should be a prem player
— Charlie parkes (@charlieparkes29) August 15, 2018
Impressive!
— neil (@vespaned) August 15, 2018
Would like to see you get more first team opportunities and to make the most of them when you do
— Barry Homeowner (@danevo17) August 15, 2018
Well done Oliver , hope there is more goals to come from you
— Andrew (@andrew95899769) August 15, 2018
Well done on your first goal Ollie genuine talent. Hope you start with Harvey on Saturday, QPR’s defence would be terrified!
— Rich james (@Jonsnow60036803) August 15, 2018