Oliver Burke opens up about his Celtic dream

Celtic attacker Oliver Burke has opened up about his dream at the club.
The on-loan WBA player wants to secure two winners medals with Celtic before returning to his parent club.
When asked about a potential league double, he said to Daily Record: “Definitely, it would be a dream for me. We focus on the league now and it is foot on the gas. We won’t stop now and it’s an amazing position for me. We are doing very well at the moment in domestic football but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We have our feet firmly on the ground and just focus on each game as it comes. As long as we do that, we know we can beat anybody. A chance to win things was in my thoughts when I came here but it was also down to the manager. He persuaded me a lot to come here. Also I knew some of the boys already so I feel very happy at Celtic. It is a fantastic club with fantastic fans and staff so I am really enjoying myself.”
The pacy attacker has been in fine form ever since he joined Brendan Rodgers’ side and he will be looking to guide his side to silverware this season.
Celtic crashed out of the Europa League earlier in the week but they put in a solid display. Rodgers will be hoping to build on that and finish the season strongly now.
The Scottish giants are in a great position to retain their league title this season.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic make a move for Burke in the summer. He has adapted to their style and the league pretty well and signing him on a permanent deal would make a lot of sense.
Celtic are yet to sign a replacement for Dembele and the WBA forward could be that option.