Oliver Burke comments on Celtic future

Oliver Burke has told the Scottish Sun that he is happy at Celtic but whether he will continue playing for the Bhoys beyond the season is not in his hands.
Burke joined the Hoops on loan during the January transfer window, and has made a strong start to his Parkhead career. He has scored four goals already in the Scottish Premiership for the league leaders.
West Brom signed Burke for a fee in the region of £15 million, and Celtic will have to pay a handsome transfer fee to sign him permanently. Burke has admitted that he has little idea what is in store for him.
His situation could change under a new manager after Darren Moore was sacked from his role last week.
Burke, however, has hinted that he would love to continue at Celtic Park. He is getting regular games here, and that is something he badly needs at the moment.
It is really important that he picks the right club where he will get more opportunities, but having invested heavily in him, chances are very high that the Baggies will demand a high transfer fee for him if Celtic want to sign him permanently.
“It is out of my hands because I’m a West Brom player, so we have to see what happens in the summer,” said Burke to the Scottish Sun.
“It’s important about the choice of club and making sure I’m picking the right club and going where I know I’m going to play.
“It will be an important time, but right now I’m focused on helping Celtic. There has been a change of manager down there too, so it changes everything again.”