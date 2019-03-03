Oliver Burke comments on a permanent move to Celtic

Celtic attacker Oliver Burke has hinted that he could stay at the club beyond this season.
The player is on loan from West Brom and he has refused to rule out a permanent move.
Burke has also explained that Brendan Rodgers’ decision to leave the club will not have an influence on his decision to stay at the club.
He said: “Personally I’m still happy here. I’m enjoying my football. It’s a massive club with great fans and great people. I don’t think it [Rodgers’s departure] changes anything. I’m very happy. As long as I’m playing football and enjoying myself I don’t care who the manager is.”
The pacy attacker has been in fine form since moving to Scotland and the fans will be hoping to keep him beyond this summer.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic can agree on a permanent deal with West Brom.
The Baggies haven’t given him too many opportunities and they might look to cash in if a good offer comes in.
Burke has been enjoying his football at Celtic and it would be no surprise if he decided to make the move permanent.
The 21-year-old has adapted really well to Scottish football and he could develop into a real star for Celtic going forward. The Hoops should look to break the bank for him.
WBA signed him for a fee of £15 million back in 2017 and they will be looking to recoup most of that if they are forced to sell.