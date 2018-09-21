Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Oli McBurnie sends message to Rangers winger Glenn Middleton on Twitter

21 September, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie has praised Glasgow Rangers winger Glenn Middleton after his brilliant performance in the Ibrox club’s 2-2 draw against Villarreal on Thursday.

McBurnie is reportedly a Rangers fan and was heavily linked with a move to the Gers during the summer.

Middleton was superb for Rangers when he came on as a substitute. The youngster took to Twitter after the game to share his reaction. And McBurnie responded to his tweet:

The Gers twice came from behind to earn a crucial point in their Europa League opener. They showed great fighting spirit and deserve a lot of credit for that effort.

Scott Arfield cancelled out Carlos Bacca’s first-minute opener with Rangers’ second shot on goal.

Moreno Gerard restored Villarreal’s lead quickly, but Kyle Lafferty’s 76th-minute goal meant Rangers maintained their unbeaten record in nine European games this season.

Rangers had only 41% of possession and managed only three shots on target. The Ibrox side host Rapid Vienna in their next Group G outing.

