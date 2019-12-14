Ole Gunnar Solskjaer travels to Salzburg to meet transfer target Erling Haaland

Yet another day, yet another Erling Braut Haaland transfer link. The latest comes from VG in Norway, who state Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flew to Salzburg on Friday morning to meet Haaland’s entourage.
This flight tracker backs VG’s story, showing a flight from Manchester to Salzburg to Sola (near Haaland’s hometown)
It is no secret that the Salzburg striker is among the hottest footballers in Europe right now. Many top clubs, including Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, are lining up for his signature. So is Manchester United. Their manager, Solskjaer, is no stranger to buying Haaland. The Norwegian bought his compatriot when he was the manager at Molde and the pair share an excellent relationship since. And that relationship has further strengthened the Haaland to United links.
Manchester United are pushing hard to sign Erling Braut Haaland in next month's transfer window.
A young man who would fit their current transfer model and the 'Solskjaer factor' has to give them an edge on their numerous rivals in this transfer chase #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5EvnATrXgs
— Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) December 13, 2019
“He has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer. He has taught me a lot,” Haaland on Solskjaer in September to Norwegian outlet TV2. The teenager also told the public about his dream to play in England. “I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football.’’
The 18-year-old certainly fits the bill when it comes to age in the Solskjaer rebuild at Old Trafford. Having worked with him, the Baby-Faced Assasin must also be aware of his work ethic and professionalism as he aims at a cultural reboot in the Manchester United dressing room. The Norwegian International’s quality is undoubtedly impressive, backed up by the 28 goals he has scored this season.