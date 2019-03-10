Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Granit Xhaka must be Brazilian after his wonder goal against Manchester United

Arsenal stunned Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening, inflicting them with their first league defeat since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over on a temporary basis a few months ago.
The Red Devils have drawn just twice in 12 league games prior to their visit to north London, winning the other 10, but Unai Emery’s men proved too much for them to handle, with Granit Xhaka opening the scoring with a great goal 12 minutes into the game.
United had earlier come close to grabbing the opener when Romelu Lukaku hit the bar, and they were unlucky few minutes after going behind as Fred struck the bar again.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the hosts’ lead on the 69th minute from the spot after the Brazilian midfielder fouled Alexandre Lacazette, but Solskjaer was particularly stunned by Xhaka’s goal, claiming he must be a Brazilian to have struck the ball with such exquisite technique that left David de Gea embarrassed.
“He must be Brazilian by the way,” the Norwegian told football.london post-game.
“The way he strikes the ball and the way it changes direction.”
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says in disbelief after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United: "Granit Xhaka must be a Brazilian…" pic.twitter.com/b1NYLqj51h
— Layth (@laythy29) March 10, 2019
De Gea was fooled by the Swiss’ swerving shot as he misjudged the direction of the ball, but it remains to be seen if another goalie wouldn’t have been beaten by the goal too.