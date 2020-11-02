Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Manchester United’s poor home form this season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed disappointed with his team’s performance against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking to the media during the post-match presser, the former Manchester United striker also reflected on his team’s home form this season.





Solskjaer believes that the home form is irrelevant this season due to the absence of supporters in the stadiums but he did admit that the poor showing at Old Trafford has not escaped his attention.

The Red Devils have lost 3 and drawn 1 of their four home league games so far.

Solskjaer added that Manchester United needed ten games to pick up three wins in the league last season and the team needs to focus on the Everton game now.

He said to the club’s official website: “Home and away form is out of the window really with no fans in the stadium. Definitely, 100 per cent it is a big factor. You can’t really look at that and you can just look at the stats to see the amount of away wins compared to home wins. It’s maybe 60-40 to away from home. So that home form and away form doesn’t really mean too much. We played fantastically on Wednesday night and now we lose. We need to get points on board. Last season, as well, we didn’t get the third win until the 10th game and now we’re six games in and it’s only two wins. We need to focus on next week and Everton.”

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can turn their form around in the coming weeks. For a team of their stature, the start they have made to the league season is simply unacceptable.

Manchester United should be pushing the likes of Liverpool for the title this year.

That said, they have been quite impressive in the Champions League and it is surprising how contrasting their form has been in the league. Solskjaer will have to find a solution quickly if he wants his team to challenge for the top honours this season.

Also, they will have to work on their home form regardless of whether the fans are there to witness their defeats or not.

Old Trafford used to be a fortress for them in the past and Manchester United must look to find the rhythm and momentum that has helped them do so well in the Champions League so far this season.