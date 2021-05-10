Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update on Harry Maguire after Aston Villa clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an injury update on Harry Maguire following the club’s 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The England international sustained an ankle injury after a challenge from Anwar El Ghazi in the 72nd minute of the contest.





He tried to return to the field after receiving treatment, but could not carry on. He was forced to be replaced by Eric Bailly in the 78th minute.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer was asked whether Maguire could miss the Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26 after twisting his ankle.

The Norwegian was unsure over the defender’s availability, and added that the centre-back will have a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

He told Manutd.com: “Hopefully that [the final] will be with Harry Maguire, I don’t know.”

“We’ve got to check it. It might be a few weeks, might be a couple of days – who knows.

“I’m not a doctor and we’ve got to check him and scan him tomorrow.

“It was his ankle, lower leg. I think the boy landed on top of him. So he twisted his ankle and got a knock.”

Sportslens view:

Maguire has been an important figure for the Red Devils this term, and he has been almost ever-present for the club across all competitions.

The club-captain has shown exceptional fitness levels with 52 appearances, managing over 244 minutes more than any other player.

Maguire appears set to miss the reunion with Leicester City tomorrow, but the main focus could be on getting him fit for the Europa League final.

United have already cemented their Champions League spot, and Solskjaer will be determined to end the club’s four-year trophy drought.

The absence of Maguire would be a definite blow for the final, particularly with Bailly having barely played over the past few months due to different reasons.

He has recently been sidelined with injury and coronavirus, and had a difficult outing in the 3-2 Europa League defeat to Roma earlier this month.

