Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on Rashford, McTominay after crucial Tottenham Hotspur win

After seeing his Manchester United side overcome Jose Mourinho’s flying Tottenham Hotspurs’ threat with a crucial 2-1 win on Wednesday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a relieved man.
With Mauricio Pochettino allegedly interested in his job, the Norwegian is bound to face criticism for the slightest of mistakes. But his boys showed strong character, with Marcus Rashford shining through with a stunning brace to win his side the game.
The 21-year-old was without his partner Anthony Martial, ruled out with an injury, but scored a powerful strike early on before slotting in a penalty he earned minutes after the second half started.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appreciated his effort and lauded him with praise after winning the game for the Red Devils. The Norwegian said, “He was mature and strong against good Premier League players. Today he played like he was in the backyard, the garden or back on the playground with his mates. He is enjoying himself.”
“We do expect a lot from him because he has showed his ability so many times. You can define players by waiting or expecting things to happen or you can make things happen. He made them happen by his movement and decision-making, being direct and positive. This was a top performance.”, he also added.
Alongside Rashford’s brilliance in attack, Scott McTominay held down the fort alongside an excellent Fred even after being out for a while with an injury.
Solskjaer sought out to applaud the Scotsman’s effort and hailed him as “undroppable” after another super performance in a big game.
He explained, “You can almost say he is undroppable. There was no way I wasn’t going to push him through for tonight, with the physical presence and leadership he gives us in midfield.”
“Scott [McTominay] had a light session with the reserves yesterday. It was his first session. He is a tough boy. There was no chance he wouldn’t play if he was OK. It was the first time I really pushed a player who has not had a foundation [to play].”
The Norwegian also hailed the effort he gives to be the most hard-working player on the pitch and suggested he’s the type of fighter he wants in his side.
Solskjaer stated, “You see a boy doing everything right every single day in training. He prepares properly. They are the boys you want in the team. He is so professional.”
“He is not tainted by any superstardom of fame. He wants to be the best player he can be. That is the kind of player I want at this club. He would have suited my squad when I played. He would have fitted right in.”
United will now travel cross-city to face their arch-rivals Manchester City in a heated Manchester Derby on Saturday. With United currently sixth in the table, a win against Pep Guardiola’s side can be the boost Solskjaer needs to save his job in the long-term.