Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has repaid Manchester United’s potential £9million compensation fee to Molde courtesy of the PSG victory prize money

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be named the club’s permanent manager following the side’s impressive form since he took over.
The Red Devils have lost just twice in 18 games across all competitions under the Norwegian, have qualified for the FA Cup and Champions League quarter-finals and are firmly in the race to finish in top four.
According to The Sun, United will have to pay Solskjaer’s former club Molde around £9 million in compensation in order to land him permanently after initially loaning him from them until May.
However, the United man has already repaid the fees courtesy of the prize money from the club’s European exploits a week ago.
Despite losing 2-0 in the first leg of the round-of-16 clash with Paris Saint Germain at Old Trafford, the Red Devils secured a 3-1 victory away from home last week, booking a place in the quarterfinals and earning £9 million in prize money from UEFA.
The comeback victory against the French giants massively boosted Solskjaer’s chances of retaining the United job and it will be interesting to see how he fares next season and going forward.