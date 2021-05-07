Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises David de Gea and Edinson Cavani displays vs Roma

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer levied special praise on David de Gea and Edinson Cavani following the club’s progress to the Europa League final.

The Red Devils had a handy 6-2 lead over Roma after the first leg at Old Trafford, but they were far from their best at Stadio Olimpico as they lost 3-2.





They were guilty of squandering possession on numerous occasions in the defensive third, and De Gea produced a superb display in goal.

The Spaniard has lost his place in the league, but showed his quality between the sticks with 10 saves. He was quite often at the right place to block shots.

Meanwhile, Cavani continued his fine scoring form with a goal in either half in Rome, which helped United maintain a healthy aggregate lead.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer was impressed with the duo, who stood out with their performances over the course of 90 minutes in Rome.

He told Manutd.com: “We kept giving them the ball, we kept losing it in difficult positions, but luckily we’ve got one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“Luckily, we have a number nine up front there who wants to score goals. Edi and David, it was two top performances by them.”

United have progressed to their first final under Solskjaer after previously bowing out at the semi-final stage of competitions on four occasions.

They are scheduled to face Villarreal in Gdansk on May 26, and it won’t be a straightforward game against the Spanish outfit.

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has won three of the previous four Europa League finals he has managed, and the club can’t be underestimated.

The La Liga side reached the final after a 2-1 aggregate triumph over Arsenal. They held the Gunners to a goalless draw on the road last night.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

