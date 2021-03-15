Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms five Manchester United stars could return vs AC Milan

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that five players could return from the sidelines to face AC Milan on Thursday night.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 1-0 triumph over West Ham United at Old Trafford. Craig Dawson’s own goal split the difference between the sides.





Following the game, Solskjaer provided big team news as he confirmed the potential availability of five of the seven United players, who were unavailable to face the Hammers.

He told Manutd.com: “We hope, we actually hope all five of them will be back. David [De Gea] hopefully, Donny [van de Beek], Edinson [Cavani], Paul [Pogba] maybe, and Anthony [Martial] is very likely to be back. So a stronger squad to travel to Italy with.”

David de Gea recently returned from Spain after the birth of his first child, but missed the Hammers clash due to quarantine protocols.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has been out for a month with a hamstring concern while Donny van de Beek has been on the sidelines with a calf issue.

Edinson Cavani is described to have picked up a ‘minor knock’ while Anthony Martial was recently substituted against Milan with a hip concern.

The quintet could be available for the trip to San Siro for the second leg of the Europa League last 16 tie against the Rossoneri on Thursday.

The club must find the back of the net to stay in the competition after conceding a costly away goal (1-1 draw) in stoppage time at Old Trafford last week.

Milan have also received an injury boost with Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu back in the mix while Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a comeback as well.

Phil Jones and Juan Mata (both knee) are the only players, who are long-term absentees for United at the moment.

