Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident of Manchester United climbing mountains again ahead of Barcelona showdown

Manchester United have made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer their manager on a permanent basis after he surprisingly impressed 19 games into his tenure as interim boss.
Despite inspiring the Red Devils to 14 wins, the 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in the second-leg of the Champions League round-of-16 remains his most outstanding achievement in the United dugout so far.
Coming back from a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford to book a spot in the quarterfinals was considered impossible by many, but Solskjaer did it with almost a second-string side.
United have Barcelona in their way as they aim to go all way and win the Champions League, and the fans will love what the boss said ahead of the showdown.
Ole on facing Barcelona in the #UCL: "It's a tough one — it's a mountain to climb — but we've climbed a few mountains before." #MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2019
The Catalans travel to Old Trafford for the first-leg on the 10th of April before United’s visit to Camp Nou for the return leg six days later.
While Barcelona are widely regarded as favourites, the Red Devils have all it takes to shock them, and with Solskjaer in charge, just anything is possible.
Despite having Lionel Messi within their ranks, the La Liga giants aren’t invincible, and if there is a team that can upset them in Europe, it is this United team.
They have climbed a few mountains before.