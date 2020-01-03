O’Kane could finally leave Leeds in January, frozen out under Marcelo Bielsa

Eunan O’Kane’s future at Leeds United has been uncertain ever since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed manager. The 29-year-old hasn’t played a single minute of football under the Whites boss and was told in August that there wasn’t a place for him in the side.
O’Kane failed to secure a move away from Leeds last summer shut due to injury and has spent the last four months on the periphery. His last appearance came in United’s 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers (May 6, 2018).
The winter transfer window presents him with an opportunity to find a new club, however, and Leeds won’t stand in his way of a departure. It remains to be seen if they’ll make much money on him though, as O’Kane’s stock has fallen due a lack of playing time in the last 18 months.
He joined Luton Town (August 31, 2018 – January 10, 2019) on loan in a bid for more minutes, but he made just four appearances before breaking his leg and was out for the remainder of the season. O’Kane last outing for Luton was in their 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers (September 15, 2018).
The midfielder has since recovered, so he could be on the move before the window shuts.
