Ojo signs contract extension with Liverpool, agrees loan move to Ligue 1

Liverpool confirm Sheyi Ojo has signed a contract extension and has joined Ligue 1 side Stade Reims on loan. The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time under manager Jurgen Klopp and has sought a move elsewhere to get first-team football at a competitive level.
The England u21 international, joined Liverpool from MK Dons in 2011 and has gone on to make 13 appearances in all competitions. Ojo has turned out 26 times for the reserve team and doesn’t look to be getting many opportunities for the senior squad.
Nevertheless, Ojo has signed a new deal with Liverpool which suggests his short-term future looks to be at Anfield, and his loan move to Reims gives him a good opportunity to impress the Liverpool scouts monitoring his progress and potentially put himself in the shop window.
Ojo could have a bright future at Liverpool if he can keep developing, so his move to Ligue 1 is important. There’s stiff competition in Liverpool’s attack, with Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Roberto Firmino fighting for places under Klopp, so the 21-year-old has to work hard and take any opportunity with both hands to stand out.
Stats from Transfermarkt.