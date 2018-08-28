Ojo could leave Liverpool on loan, talks held with Stade de Reims

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, young right-winger Sheyi Ojo could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer. Ligue One side Stade de Reims are keen to sign the 21-year-old on loan and the Reds might accept their proposal. With Ojo not likely to be in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans this season, he’s forced to seek a move elsewhere in pursuit of playing time.
Signed by Liverpool from MK Dons in 2011, the England u21 international has risen through the youth ranks to the first-team, making 13 appearances in all competitions at senior level. However, he’s struggled to stay there and has instead racked up a lot of games for the reserves – 26 appearances, 12 goals. Ojo is a wanted man. He has a lot of interest from teams in the Champonship, but could be on his way to France.
Liverpool Echo say talks have been held with Stade de Reims, who are keen to strengthen their attack for the 2018/19 season, but there is no agreement in place. The Reds are looking at getting a number of deals done before the European transfer window closes on Friday. Ojo could be one of the players allowed to leave on a temporary basis.
