Official – West Ham complete the signing of Craig Dawson on loan from Watford

West Ham United have completed the signing of versatile defender Craig Dawson on a season-long loan from Watford.

The club made the announcement in a statement released on the official website on Monday evening.





According to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old Englishman, who is expected to end David Moyes’ search for a centre-half, could make the switch to the London Stadium permanently in 2021.

With 184 Premier League appearances and 14 goals, Dawson brings a lot of quality to the Hammers’ squad and hopes to share his knowledge and experience with the team.

“I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to being back in the Premier League and working with the manager and group of lads,” he said. “I’m really excited and looking ahead to the game at the weekend.

“I can’t wait to get started and share my experience. We’ve got a lot of experienced lads here anyway and to be joining this group of players is an exciting prospect, so I can’t wait.

“It’s a talented group and I can add competition to that backline, so hopefully I can slot straight in with the lads and help them improve their game as well.

“West Ham is obviously a massive club and London Stadium is a great home stadium and hopefully, the fans are back in there soon cheering us on.”

West Ham manager David Moyes welcomed Dawson, saying his professionalism and leadership qualities will be an added advantage to the squad.

“I’m delighted to welcome Craig to the Club. He is a fantastic professional with proven quality and experience in the Premier League.

“It’s no secret that we have been trying to add more quality to the squad in defensive positions, not only for the longer-term but also to ensure we are well protected right now, and the opportunity bring in Craig on loan was an addition that will make the group stronger through this period.

“I know he will be a great addition to the dressing-room – he is a committed and determined character. We wish Craig all the best during his time here and I look forward to working with him for the rest of the season.”

Dawson will hope to make his West Ham debut on Sunday when the Hammers face Tottenham.