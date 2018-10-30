Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui as head coach

Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of head coach Julen Lopetegui following Sunday’s humiliating 5-1 defeat to fierce rivals Barcelona.
Announced on the club’s official website, a statement said:
“The Board of Directors understands that there is a great disproportion between the quality of the staff of Real Madrid, which has 8 players nominated for the next Golden Ball, something unprecedented in the history of the club, and the results obtained to date”.
The former Porto boss was installed only two days prior to last summer’s World Cup. The timing of the announcement saw him immediately removed from his position as Spain boss.
Los Blancos’ have endured a difficult start, lying in a disappointing 9th after 10 La Liga games.
Lasting only 138 days, the 52-year-old made a losing start to his tenure with a 4-2 defeat against City rivals Atletico.
Besides that, things had improved slightly as the European Champions sit top of Group G as they attempt to win a 4th successive Champions League title.
Lopetegui had been under mounting pressure, and it’s not surprising with a record that shows a poor win percentage of only 42.86% in all competitions.
Who’s next in The Santiago Bernabeu hot seat?
The man to take over the mantle on an interim basis is Santiago Solari. The Argentine spent five years of his playing career at The Bernabeu (2000-2005). He returned to coach at youth level in 2013., becoming head coach of the B team two years ago.
Landing the job permanently would therefore complete a meteoric rise through the clubs managerial ranks.
Other names in the frame include former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, with recent speculation linking the Italian with a return to management.
Skybet also list Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto Martinez and Arsene Wenger as candidates for the position.