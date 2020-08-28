Odsonne Edouard’s agent comments on Aston Villa’s interest in the striker

Celtic striker Odsonne Edward has been linked with a move away from the Scottish club this summer.

The 22-year-old striker’s agent has now confirmed that the reported interest from Aston Villa in his client is true.





He said to Daily Record: “I heard of the interest from Aston Villa, I read it in the newspaper, and I think it’s true. But we have not had any contact with Aston Villa right now.”

It will be interesting to see if the Scottish champions can hold onto their star striker especially after crashing out of the Champions League.

Edouard’s agent claimed that it is important for the player to play in the Champions League but Celtic’s elimination will not decide his future.

His agent added that it is important for Edouard to do well in the Europa League as well and win the 10th title in a row for the Scottish giants.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors come forward with a concrete offer this summer. If the likes of Aston Villa submit an offer for the player, Odsonne Edouard is likely to be tempted.

The chance to play in the Premier League is hard to turn down and Aston Villa could prove to be the ideal next step in his career right now.

The 22-year-old has proven himself in the Scottish Premiership and he will be keen to try new challenges. He scored 28 goals for Celtic last season.

Edouard is a proven goal scorer and he could solve Aston Villa’s goalscoring problems next season.