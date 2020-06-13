Odsonne Edouard would love to win the title with Celtic next season

Odsonne Edouard has claimed that he would love to be a part of the Celtic squad that could win the tenth Scottish Premier League title in a row next season.

He said (via Daily Record): “Winning 10 in a row is very important for the club, the players and the fans. Of course, I would love to be part of it. No one knows what will happen in the future but I want to be a part of it.





“My first target right now is to play football again after so much time away from the pitch. I only set personal targets for myself once the season actually starts.

“At the moment, I am still under contract with Celtic and my priority is to get back playing again. In the future, we will see what happens.”

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Parkhead in the recent months and if he stays for the next season, it would be a massive boost for Neil Lennon’s side.

Edouard is the best player at the club and he could be integral to Celtic’s push for the title next year.

It will be interesting to see if Neil Lennon can hold on to his star striker for another year.

The Frenchman is still quite young and staying at Celtic for another year wouldn’t be a bad decision at all. He will only improve with experience and he could get better clubs looking at him next summer if he manages to impress next season.

Also, he could go on to become a big part of Celtic’s history if he can help the Hoops win the title next season.

The Celtic fans will certainly be excited with his comments and they will be hoping to see him at Parkhead next season.

Edouard has 28 goals to his name this season.