Odsonne Edouard says Celtic are lucky with injuries this season

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been in tremendous form this season.
The 21-year-old joined the Bhoys initially on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and later made his move permanent during the summer of 2018.
Celtic broke their transfer record to sign the youngster, with the Bhoys paying £9m for his signature.
After taking time to settle in at Celtic Park, he has gradually become a key player for the club. He is showing his class in almost every game, and proving why Celtic were right to spend big on him.
In fact, his recent form has caught the attention of several heavyweight European giants like Napoli and Borussia Dortmund, but Edouard has insisted that he is in no hurry to leave the club at the moment.
Regarding his own form, the striker has admitted that he is playing well, but he feels he is yet to hit the best form.
Celtic have made a strong start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, winning all of their matches so far, including the triumph against their arch-rivals Rangers.
Edouard feels that Celtic are lucky this season with injuries as currently the Hoops have all the three main strikers with them, fully fit and in form as well.
“We are also lucky this season to have three good strikers, all in form and with no injury problems,” said Edouard to the Daily Record.
“It’s much better for the team to have all the players at 100 per cent than maybe one at 70 per cent, because that doesn’t work.
“I’m in good form, but not the best of my life. There is still more to come. The important thing for me now is to carry on from where I am at the moment and continue in the same vein.”