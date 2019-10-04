Odsonne Edouard posts message on Twitter after Celtic win vs Cluj

Odsonne Edouard took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Celtic won their Europa League tie 2-0 against Cluj at Celtic Park.
The Bhoys climbed to the top of their Europa League group after beating Cluj convincingly on Thursday night. Edouard tweeted after the game:
Job done 💚🍀 what a atmosphere tonight 😍
— Odsonne Edouard (@Oedouard22) October 3, 2019
The Scottish champions were dumped out of the third qualifying round in August by Cluj, and therefore this game was seen as a sort of revenge for Celtic.
Neil Lennon’s side, who drew against Rennes in their previous match, showed their quality on the night and picked up all three points.
Edouard opened the scoring for Celtic in the first half before Mohamed Elyounoussi netted his first goal for the Hoops after the break.
The Bhoys didn’t allow the visitors to come back into the game, with Boli Bolingoli having played his best game in a Celtic shirt thus far.
Rennes lost 2-1 in Rome and as a result, Neil Lennon’s side go to the top of the table with a one-point lead.
The Bhoys enjoyed 56% of possession, and registered 17 shots during the game.