Odsonne Edouard: I’m happy at Celtic

Celtic paid £9m, club record fee, to complete the signing of Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.
The French striker scored twice against Hearts at the weekend. He has become an important player for the club, following the departure of Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window.
The 20-year-old has been in terrific form for the Hoops so far this season, managing 11 goals and four assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.
Many thought that Celtic would struggle in absence of Dembele, but Edouard’s impressive form has covered up the void perfectly.
Edouard is poised to make his 50th appearance for Celtic on Thursday. The Frenchman said that he is enjoying his life at Celtic, and that he is very happy at the club.
The striker adds that he is taking English classes and gets on well with every members of the team in the dressing room. Furthermore, he is not feeling the pressure any more, and says he is working hard to improve.
Celtic fans will be excited to hear Edouard’s comments. It reflects that he is completely focussed at Celtic, and is trying his best to make progress in whatever way possible.
“It is just over a year now that I have been here and I am feeling really happy,” said Edouard to the Scotsman. “Of course, it is difficult to be without my family, but that is a risk that you need to take in life and in football if you want to follow your dreams. That was a risk that I had to take when I chose to come here and I feel as though I have grown up as a person because I did it. It’s not a problem for me to be here, I’m happy.
“Within the dressing room, I get on well with everyone. I have lots of good friends in there. I’m taking English lessons once a week, but I am trying to fit two into the week if I can. I don’t feel that pressure on me, being the main striker right now. It is natural for me. I work well under pressure. I just try to work as hard as I can and to do well for the team in every game.”