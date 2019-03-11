Nuno Moreira could be heading to West Ham

Sporting midfielder Nuno Moreira could join West Ham at the end of this season.
According to Record (report translated by SportWitness), the youngster is out of contract this summer and West Ham have already submitted an offer for his services.
The highly rated attacking midfielder is a target for Leicester City as well but the Hammers have the best offer on the table right now.
Sporting might decide to keep the player as well and it will be interesting to see if they offer him an extension.
Moreira is a top quality talent and it is no surprise that the Hammers are looking to bring him in.
He will be expected to join up with the club’s youth side if the move goes through. Moreira is not ready to make his mark in the first team yet.
West Ham have done well to develop young players like Declan Rice and they will be confident of making the most out of the Sporting ace as well.
It will be interesting to see if the player decides to accept the offer now. The chance to play for a reputed manager like Manuel Pellegrini might be tough to turn down.