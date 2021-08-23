Nuno has just dropped a big hint regarding Tottenham’s interest in £45m ace

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised Adama Traore after his side’s win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux yesterday afternoon.

Spurs are keen to sign the 25-year-old attacker this summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

However, Wolves reportedly want around £45 million for the winger.

That seems like an awful lot of cash for Tottenham to spend on a player who doesn’t actually have much of an end product.

Much will depend on whether or not Spurs sell or keep Harry Kane this summer.

Has Nuno just dropped big £45m Tottenham transfer hint?

The Spurs boss is clearly a big fan of his former player. He spoke in glowing terms of the former Barcelona ace yesterday, as we reported earlier.

Now, it could be argued that Nuno is making it very clear that he wants to bring Traore to north London this summer.

If he didn’t, surely he wouldn’t have spoken about the winger in such high regard?

Nuno is a manager who loves his teams to play with pace and power on the wings.

There aren’t many stronger or quicker than Adama. So it is no surprise that the Tottenham boss is keen to sign the Wolves star this summer.

As mentioned earlier, though, he hasn’t produced numbers worthy of a £45m price tag since joining Wolves.

However, Nuno may well believe that he can get the best out of the Wolves ace.

And the Tottenham manager’s comments on Adama yesterday could be taken as a sign that he definitely wants to bring his former player to London before the transfer window closes next week.

Read also: Blow for Tottenham as report claims they can’t afford midfielder.