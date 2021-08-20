Nuno Espirito Santo wants Domingos Duarte at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Granada defender Domingos Duarte before the transfer window closes.

According to a report from Ideal, newly appointed Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on acquiring the 26-year-old’s services.

The Portuguese defender has a contract with the Spanish club until 2023 and could be available for a reasonable price this summer.

Duarte has a buy out clause of around €30 million, but Spurs are believed to be willing to offer around €10m.

He has been a key player for Granada over the last two seasons and could prove to be a useful addition to Tottenham’s defensive unit.

The Londoners have already signed Cristian Romero from Atalanta, but they have been trying to bring in another centre-back.

Toby Alderweireld has exited the club, while Davinson Sanchez has been strongly linked with a move elsewhere this summer.

The Premier League club credited with an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Pau Torres, Kurt Zouma and Jules Kounde in recent weeks.

Improving the defensive unit is a priority for Nuno this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get a deal for Duarte across the line before the window closes.

